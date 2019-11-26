Santa Comes to Bay Street Closes the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Co-Founders of Santa Comes to Bay Street (SCTBS), Mary Matthews and Stephanie Orloff, along with Santa Claus joined Robert Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to close the market. The 16th annual "Santa's Workshop" gift bagging event takes place on November 25 at the Design Exchange, where volunteers will fill over 1700 gift bags with winter necessities and holiday gifts for women and children in shelters and outreach programs around Toronto.

