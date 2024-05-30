TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Sanofi, a global healthcare company, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art pediatric and adult vaccine manufacturing facility at its Toronto Campus. Building upon its 110-year heritage, as the largest vaccine manufacturing site in Canada, Sanofi's expansion demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation and leadership in global public health. The new facility significantly increases capacity to meet growing Canadian and Global demand for pediatric and adult vaccines for pertussis (whooping cough), diphtheria and tetanus. These vaccines will be exported to 60 markets globally, protecting lives in Canada and around the world.

This new facility further bolsters Sanofi's biomanufacturing footprint in Canada with continued commitment of investments and employs more than 200 highly skilled people in biomanufacturing production, as part of Sanofi's 2,000 employees in Canada. Sanofi's investment totals over $800 million CAD which includes support from Federal, Provincial and Municipal governments and is part of the company's expanded investment in the future of Ontario and Canada's advanced biomanufacturing sector.

As a global healthcare leader dedicated to improving people's lives, Sanofi aims to become a leading company in immunology and positively impact millions of patients suffering from immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Sanofi protects half a billion people worldwide every year with its portfolio of vaccines and by leveraging its broad set of technology and manufacturing platforms.

Today's announcement was marked by an official opening at Sanofi's Toronto Campus. Attendees included the Right Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, the Hon. Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health & Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Government of Canada, the Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, the Hon. Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, the Hon. Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation & Trade, Government of Ontario and her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto, as well as members of Sanofi's executive leadership team.

Stephanie Veyrun-Manetti, Sanofi Canada Country Lead and General Manager Specialty Care

"We are proud of our heritage in Canada, going back over a century. We remain committed to investments and innovation that improve people's lives around the world. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Canadian authorities as we pursue our common goal of ensuring timely access for patients to innovative medicines and vaccines, ensuring better health outcomes for Canadians for another 110 years."

Brendan O'Callaghan, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply, Sanofi

"This investment is representative of the incredible transformation that is underway across Sanofi's global network, as we work to modernize our operations and accelerate our journey to Industry leading performance, while reducing the environmental footprint of our operations. We are building the capacities and capabilities we will need to support the impressive growth of our commercial portfolio, while preparing for the exciting wave of new Product Launches to emerge from our pipeline over the coming years."

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Vaccines save lives. That's why we'll be producing a lot more of them in Canada, including flu vaccines. Sanofi's two new facilities in Toronto employ hundreds of highly skilled staff, protect the health and wellbeing of Canadians, and give our scientists, innovators, and researchers a fair chance to succeed."

The Hon. Mark Holland, Minister of Health

"Protecting the health and safety of people in Canada is one of our government's top priorities. With this new facility, we can strengthen our domestic biomanufacturing capacity and improve health outcomes for Canadians."

The Hon. Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"With the resurgence of infectious diseases, the capacity to develop and produce vaccines in Canada is critical. In strengthening Canada's vaccination supply, we can better help protect our loved ones, our communities, and the most vulnerable among us."

The Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

"Our government is pleased to welcome and support Sanofi as they expand their footprint in Ontario. This new state-of-the-art facility is another vote of confidence in our workers and our growing life sciences sector, helping to ensure people in Ontario and around the world have increased access to life-saving vaccines when we need them."

The Hon. Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, Ontario has become a hub of healthcare innovation and technology that is connecting more people to the care they need, when they need it. Sanofi's new state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto is championing made-in-Ontario vaccinations that will build healthier communities in our province, and around the world, for years to come."

The Hon. Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

"Building on Ontario's long history of excellence in the life sciences, today's announcement by Sanofi represents another vote of confidence in our world class life sciences ecosystem. Sanofi's new B100 vaccine manufacturing facility will play an integral role in advancing our province's bio manufacturing capabilities and leadership in global public health innovation, while securing hundreds of good-paying jobs for our talented workforce. Thank you, Sanofi, for choosing Ontario."

Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of the City of Toronto

"Toronto is thrilled to welcome Sanofi's new state-of-the-art pediatric and adult vaccine manufacturing facility. Our city is a global centre for innovation. This new investment will bring jobs and help position Toronto as a leader in advancement in healthcare."

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

In Canada, we employ over 2,000 people and invest annually 20% of our revenue in biopharma research, representing $1.2 billion CAD in R&D over the last decade, creating jobs, business, and opportunity throughout the country.

About the Sanofi Toronto Campus

Founded as the Connaught Antitoxin Laboratories in 1914. Sanofi's Toronto Campus has supported numerous scientific breakthroughs while making significant public health contributions. The Toronto campus was home to large scale commercial insulin production and was the sole supplier of the diabetes treatment to Canadians until the 1980's. It also produced a highly accessible antitoxin for diphtheria, the leading public health threat to Canadian children in the early 1900's and was an important partner in the eradication of polio in north America and smallpox around the world.

