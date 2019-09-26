Sanofi Canada receives Gold-Level Parity Certification

"Being the first global biopharmaceutical company with a presence in Canada to achieve this certification is very meaningful to our entire team, and we are proud to add it to our list of accomplishments in this country," says Michael Mullette, President and CEO of Sanofi Canada. "Gender parity is a key part of Sanofi's core values, and our ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity in the workplace."

Inclusion and diversity are foundational to how Sanofi operates. We recognize the benefits in the workplace, and strive to foster an environment where differences can thrive and be leveraged to empower the lives of patients.

"This certification is a recognition of our hard work and determination towards gender parity and will continue to be a source of motivation for the Sanofi team," says Marie-Pierre Lalande, Head of Sanofi Canada Human Resources. "We will continue to support and empower every member of our organization to embrace an inclusive culture across the country."

Women in Governance is a not-for-profit organization founded to empower women in their roles as employees and leaders in their quest towards excellence. Their objective is to close the gender gap in the workplace and achieve parity at every level and department of an organization. More information is available at www.womeningovernance.org.

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe. Sanofi is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).

Sanofi entities in Canada include the Diabetes and Cardiovascular Care Business Unit, the General Medicines and Established Products Business Unit, Sanofi Pasteur (vaccines), Sanofi Genzyme (specialty care) and Sanofi Consumer Health. Together, we employ close to 1,900 people in Canada. In 2016, Sanofi companies invested $130 million in research and development in Canada, creating jobs, economic activity and opportunity throughout the country.

