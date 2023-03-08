The certification recognizes the outstanding commitments and actions of companies to achieve gender parity at all levels of business.

Sanofi has committed to reaching gender parity amongst the company's senior leaders globally by 2025.

Sanofi continues its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through the continuous deployment of initiatives to increase gender parity.

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - For the fourth year in a row, Sanofi Canada has earned Gender Parity Certification for 2022 awarded by Women in Governance (WiG). The company reached a new milestone this year by achieving Platinum-level following 3 years of Gold Parity recognition.

Stéphanie Veyrun-Manetti

Canada Country Lead and General Manager, Specialty Care

Sanofi Canada Maintains Gender Parity Certification, Achieving Platinum Level (CNW Group/Sanofi-Aventis Canada Inc.)

"We are thrilled for the recognition of our commitment to creating a work environment that is inclusive and empowers women across our organization to be successful and represented in leadership roles. Here in Canada, we are proud that 51% of our employees are women and 54% of our leadership positions are held by women. This shows our continued progress and demonstrates how achieving gender parity remains a top priority for our organization."

Sanofi has set a bold ambition for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), which is to build leadership and teams that reflect the diversity of its communities. Globally, the company's objective is to achieve equal representation of women and men among global senior leaders by 2025. This will be accomplished by setting goals, collecting data, and closely monitoring changes over time to maximize impact and increase accountability around diversity and inclusion.

Over the course of 2022, Sanofi Canada has deployed many initiatives in DE&I, such as career development opportunities for women; "self-identification" initiative to better understand Sanofi's employee population and better serve their needs; and new diversity dashboards that track key performance indicators for gender and ethnicity balance at all levels.

Benoît Lemelin

People Business Partner, Canada

"I am proud to be part of a company that puts DE&I at the forefront of our priorities, with gender parity being an important part of that journey. DE&I has become a cornerstone of our company strategy, with efforts to embrace greater inclusion in every aspect of our interactions, from employees to healthcare providers and patients.

Fostering gender equality at Sanofi throughout all levels of our organization helps us attract and retain the best talents of all genders, making us a stronger and more successful company".

About Women in Governance

Women in Governance is a not-for-profit organization founded to empower women in their roles as employees and leaders in their quest towards excellence. Their objective is to close the gender gap in the workplace and achieve parity at every level and department of an organization. More information is available at www.womeningovernance.org.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

In Canada, we employ approximately 2,000 people. In 2021, we invested more than $143 million in research and development in Canada, creating jobs, business, and opportunity throughout the country. In 2021, Sanofi announced an investment of $925 million (CAD) in a new vaccine manufacturing facility at our existing site in Toronto, Canada. More information is available at Sanofi.ca.

