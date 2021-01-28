Sanofi Canada launches Biogenius Grant for high schools, strengthening commitment to equity in the field of STEM learning

Sanofi believes that all students deserve equal opportunities to be innovators, no matter their socio-economic background, cultural or ethnic origin, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, family status or location, and strives to break down barriers to scientific discovery.

The Biogenius Grant will bring Canadian students new opportunities for experiential STEM learning, helping to inspire and prepare our next generation of scientific researchers to answer the medical challenges of tomorrow by supporting public high schools in need of renewed science equipment and facilities.

As a top investor in biopharmaceutical R&D across Canada , Sanofi is committed to the entire research spectrum, and that starts by nurturing the researchers of tomorrow.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Addressing the challenge of underfunded public high school science programs and STEM equity across the country, Sanofi Canada is expanding on its commitment to the next generation of Canadian innovators in health and life sciences with the launch of the Biogenius Grant. This new program, which formally opened to online applications today, will see four Canadian high schools receive funding in 2021 to help upgrade their science laboratories and launch new hands-on STEM programming in the classroom.

"As a society, and especially today, it is imperative to be able to access the full pipeline of diverse talent to foster scientific discovery, and that starts in the classroom. Canadian high schools need more resources to break down barriers, renew scientific equipment and nurture the spark of innovation within each and every student, and Sanofi Canada sees this as vital to the future of our life sciences community," said Marissa Poole, Country Lead, Sanofi Canada and General Manager, Sanofi Genzyme. "The Biogenius Grant will create new opportunities to support access for ALL high school students to careers in health and life sciences through hands-on STEM learning. By ensuring an inclusive approach, we will help close the gaps that exist and inspire interest in the sciences so that every Canadian student has the opportunity to succeed."

The Sanofi Biogenius Grant program is designed for Canadian public high schools offering science courses to students of Grades 9, 10, 11 or 12 (or Secondary 3, 4 and 5 in Quebec) and looking to revitalize science instruction in their school. Applicants must demonstrate what they do to inspire their students to innovate through hands-on learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), while also sharing strong community support and engagement in their efforts.

Funded exclusively by Sanofi Canada, Biogenius Grant recipients will be selected following a review process, with the final decisions being made by an independent cross-Canada panel of experts in STEM instruction and research. Recipients will use these funds to renovate existing laboratory facilities, purchase new science equipment, develop programs that maximize the impact of their lab, or any combination of the above to help pave the way for the next generation of leaders – great thinkers, innovators, and expert researchers who will shape the future of our country.

Schools interested in participating can find more information and can complete an online registration form at grant.biogenius.ca; all applications must be submitted no later than 12am (local time) on April 1, 2021.

The Biogenius Grant will work in tandem with the existing Sanofi Biogenius Canada science competition, expanding the overall impact within public high schools by helping improve access to scientific equipment and learning resources for hands-on STEM instruction for all students. Registration for the 2020-2021 edition of the SBC science competition continues until March 1 at www.biogenius.ca.

About Sanofi Biogenius Canada

Sanofi Biogenius Canada (SBC) is a national science initiative for youth founded in 1993 by Sanofi Canada. Its signature program is the SBC biotechnology and life sciences competition, a unique science fair opportunity for high school students that has helped over 6,000 young Canadians pursue real-world research projects that have proven to be launch pads to future success. In 2021, Sanofi Canada launched the Biogenius Grant, expanding the impact to public high schools by helping improve access to scientific equipment and learning resources for hands-on STEM instruction, further motivating students to embrace scientific discovery.

For more information, please visit our website at www.biogenius.ca/ or follow SBC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the #SBC2021 hashtag.

