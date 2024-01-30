The company's impressive pipeline of medicines & vaccines positions it to continue creating positive health outcomes for patients for another century and beyond

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Sanofi, a global healthcare company, is commemorating 110 years in Canada, dedicated to the pursuit of medicines and vaccines that improve lives, and protect public health.

What started as a small laboratory in May of 1914, has evolved to become the largest biomanufacturing facility in Canada.

The original small laboratory was established as a public service to provide essential biological health products. Over time, it was responsible for the production of several antitoxins and vaccines, designed to protect against infectious diseases including diphtheria, polio, pertussis, and smallpox. The laboratory was also responsible for the development and production of insulin, another significant moment along the public health continuum, that has been instrumental in shaping Sanofi Canada.

During the last 110 years, Sanofi Canada has built a unique footprint and heritage in Canada. Sanofi employs over 2,000 people in Canada, collaborating across manufacturing, Research and Development (R&D) and commercial operations that support the delivery of life-changing medicines and vaccines to millions of Canadians and 60 countries. The company remains committed to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicine and vaccine solutions for people that need them.

Stephanie Veyrun-Manetti

General Manager, Sanofi Specialty Care and Canada Country Lead

"We remain proud of our strong foundation in Canada, going back over a century, having advanced some of the greatest contributions to public health, both here and globally. This fuels our ambition to be an industry leader in immunology bringing best-in-class or first-in-class therapies to patients. We welcome the ongoing partnerships with Canadian authorities in our effort to protect and improve human health and are committed to transform the practice of medicine through breakthrough science, and to make a positive impact on the people and communities we serve."

Sanofi has developed a pipeline of 12 potential game changing immunology products and vaccines which will benefit people suffering from multiple sclerosis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, atopic dermatitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Additional potential therapies include vaccines against acne, extraintestinal pathogenic E. coli, and RSV in toddlers and adults. At the end of last year, the company announced plans to increase its R&D investments to fully realize and accelerate its pipeline potential. Sanofi also offers therapies in the areas of diabetes and oncology, as well as vaccines to protect people against multiple infectious diseases, including flu.

As one of the top three Research & Development investors within the Canadian pharmaceutical industry, investing approximately 20% of its revenues in Canadian biopharma research, Sanofi is currently sponsoring 85 clinical studies across the country.

In addition, to further deepen its commitment to public health and patients, Sanofi has been consistently investing at its 54-acre Toronto Campus to build new state-of-the-art production facilities and reduce its environmental impact. The first of these facilities was completed in 2023 and is the largest pediatric vaccine and adult booster plant in the country. By 2028, the company will have injected over $2 billion in partnership with governments. This makes the Sanofi Toronto Campus the largest biomanufacturing site in Canada with the most technologically advanced production capabilities. These investments further demonstrate Sanofi's overall growth strategy, through differentiated products, market expansion and new launches.

Sanofi will hold a special event at its Toronto Campus in May, to mark this important heritage.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company with one purpose: to chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our ambition is to become a global leader in immunology, and we're determined to find answers for patients, and to develop first-in-class or best-in-class medicines and vaccines with the potential to improve people's lives.

Sanofi Canada is a place where history meets innovation.

The birthplace of public health in Canada, we played a pivotal role in the discovery of insulin, transforming diabetes from a death sentence to a manageable disease. We also spearheaded global efforts to successfully eradicate smallpox and conquer polio thanks to our vaccines.

A unique footprint in Canada.

Our Toronto campus is the largest biomanufacturing site in Canada, where over 2,000 employees collaborate across the full spectrum of activities, from the production of vaccines to research and development, and commercialization of our medicines and vaccines.

We are the largest vaccine producer in Canada, and we are dramatically expanding our manufacturing capacity to meet future public health needs, supported by investments from the company and from the Governments of Canada, Ontario and the City of Toronto. Sanofi has also chosen Canada to establish a global center of excellence on Artificial Intelligence.

As a company, Sanofi has received much third-party recognition in Canada for its diversity, equity, and inclusion program, for gender parity and for being top employer and top R&D investor.

More information is available at Sanofi.com/en/Canada.

