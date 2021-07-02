* Multiple Canadian research studies were presented at the 81st Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions to identify optimal therapies for sustained diabetes management and remission.

LAVAL, QC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Building on a strong legacy and history in diabetes, Sanofi Canada participated in the 81st Scientific Sessions hosted by the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The company unveiled multiple studies and research projects as part of its scientific leadership and commitment to helping people living with diabetes achieve the best possible health outcomes.

In addition to the SoliMix study, two Canadian-based research abstracts funded by Sanofi were presented, highlighting the importance of partnership and collaboration with the Canadian medical community and a global lens on diabetes research.

"The world of diabetes is ever-changing, and that is why continuous research and insights from data are critical to improving patient outcomes," said Sabina Steinkellner, General Manager, General Medicines, Sanofi Canada. "Our dedication is to enable Canadians living with diabetes to not only manage their condition simply and conveniently but to live life to the fullest, which is underpinned by this type of research."

Diabetes continues to have a high prevalence in Canada and globally, with diabetes currently impacting 10 per cent of Canadians, with that number expected to grow to 12 per cent by 2030.i

"Although a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes has always been considered permanent, recent studies have shown that both bariatric surgery and significant weight loss may achieve a remission," said Dr. Hertzel C. Gerstein, Professor of Medicine at McMaster University and Hamilton Health Science in Hamilton, Canada, and Chair of the Population Health Research Institute's Diabetes Remission research program. "The multicentre Canadian REMIT iGlar-Lixi trial showed that a three-month course of lifestyle therapy, coaching, metformin and fixed ratio combination of lixisenatide and glargine safely achieved diabetes remission twice as often as traditional approaches to managing diabetes diagnosed within the prior five years. This suggests a promising direction for future research on this topic."

Both Canadian-led research projects occurred with support from multiple health centres across the country, including McMaster University, McGill University and other investigative sites; the aim was to investigate not only treat and control diabetes but create remission, and simplify treatment to increase the adherence. Additional details on the two research projects funded by Sanofi are below.

REMIT iGlar-Lixi: Remission of Type 2 Diabetes following Intensive Treatment with Insulin Glargine, Lixisenatide, Metformin, and Lifestyle Approaches: Results of a Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trialii

Principal Investigator: Natalia McInnes , MD, McMaster University & Hertzel Gerstein , MD, McMaster University Lead

, MD, & , MD, Lead The purpose of the study was to determine whether in patients with early type 2 diabetes, a short-term intensive metabolic intervention comprising iGlarLixi, metformin, and lifestyle approaches would be superior to standard diabetes therapy in achieving sustained diabetes remission.

Conclusion: Short-term intensive treatment targeting normoglycemia and weight loss with insulin glargine/lixisenatide, metformin and lifestyle changes can induce sustained remission of type 2 diabetes.

LixilanONE CAN: Randomized Trial Comparing a Daily vs. Weekly Titration Algorithm for Switching from Basal Insulin to iGlarLixi Fixed-Ratio Combination in People with Type 2 Diabetes in Canadaiii

Principal Investigator: Irene M. Hramiak , MD, FRCP(C), FACP

, MD, FRCP(C), FACP The purpose of the study was to demonstrate that a simple daily titration algorithm was non-inferior to the weekly titration algorithm according to Canadian labeling.

Conclusion: In this randomized trial, a daily titration algorithm for iGlarLixi was demonstrated as a safe alternative to the traditional weekly titration, while allowing patients to reach their maintenance dose earlier.

More than 12,000 leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the world participated in the ADA's Scientific Sessions to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations and advances toward a cure for diabetes.

Since the discovery of insulin 100 years ago, Sanofi has been a pioneer in insulin development. Through evidence-based discussions and sharing cutting-edge research, Sanofi aims to deliver simple, meaningful solutions to improve the care journey for Canadians living with diabetes.

About iGlar-Lixi

iGlarLixi is marketed as SOLIQUA® in Canada. SOLIQUA®, a fixed ratio combination of insulin glargine and lixisenatide, once daily injection, is indicated in combination with metformin as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus inadequately controlled on: [PM p. 4A] basal insulin (<60 units daily) alone or in combination with metformin, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) in combination with metformin.

About Sanofi Canada

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe. Sanofi entities in Canada employ approximately 2,000 people. In 2018, we invested more than $127 million in R&D in Canada, creating jobs, business and opportunity throughout the country.

Follow us on Twitter @SanofiCanada and on YouTube.







i Canadian Diabetes Cost Model. Ottawa: Diabetes Canada; 2016. Diabetes statistics in Canada are estimates generated by the Canadian Diabetes Cost Model, a forecasting model that provides projections on prevalence, incidence and economic burden of diabetes in Canada based on national data from government sources. ii McInnes, Natalia, et. al. iGlar-Lixi: Remission of Type 2 Diabetes following Intensive Treatment with Insulin Glargine, Lixisenatide, Metformin, and Lifestyle Approaches: Results of a Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial [Abstract]. American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions; 2021. iii Hramiak, Irene, et. al. LixilanONE CAN: Randomized Trial Comparing a Daily vs. Weekly Titration Algorithm for Switching from Basal Insulin to iGlarLixi Fixed-Ratio Combination in People with T2DM in Canada [Abstract]. American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions; 2021.

SOURCE Sanofi Canada

For further information: Media Relations Contact: Sanofi Canada, Emilija Businskas, [email protected]