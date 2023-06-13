MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - sanofi aventis Canada inc. (Sanofi Canada) is pleased to announce that the winners of the 31st annual Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition have been selected. This year's Competition took place during the 61st edition of Youth Science Canada's (YSC) Canada-Wide Science Fair (CWSF), held in Edmonton, Alberta.

Nine special awards were presented by Sanofi Biogenius Canada during the CWSF awards gala, including three winners in each of the junior, intermediate and senior categories.

Sanofi congratulates the winners in each special awards category, including:

Junior

Soleil Brookes , Grade 8, British Columbia ; Moss Filters: How They Affect Air Quality

, Grade 8, ; Moss Filters: How They Affect Air Quality Aryan Sharma , Grade 7, Alberta ; A Novel Solution to Plastic Pollution

, Grade 7, ; A Novel Solution to Plastic Pollution Sara Waqas , Grade 8, Alberta ; Can Bioengineering Alter Genetic Mutations and Create Organs Using Stem Cells?

Intermediate

Noah Bryan , Grade 10, Ontario ; The Phage Takes Centre Stage for Water Quality Testing!

, Grade 10, ; The Phage Takes Centre Stage for Water Quality Testing! Katelynn Standell , Grade 9, Alberta ; Set Phages to Kill: The Next Step in AMR

, Grade 9, ; Set Phages to Kill: The Next Step in AMR Ann Wang , Grade 10, British Columbia ; Battling Bacterial Biofilms

Senior

Emily Baker , Grade 12, Newfoundland ; The Creden-SHELLS for a Plastic Replacement

, Grade 12, ; The Creden-SHELLS for a Plastic Replacement Safia Deol , Grade 11, Ontario ; The IncrediGels: Multifaceted Biopolymers for Dental Procedures

, Grade 11, ; The IncrediGels: Multifaceted Biopolymers for Dental Procedures Marissa Magsino , Grade 11, Manitoba ; Manipulating Tenebrio Molitor with Chemical Compounds to Maximize the Biodegradation of Polystyrene

Stephanie Veyrun-Manetti

Canada Country Lead and General Manager, Specialty Care, Sanofi Canada

"This year, we celebrate our 31st annual Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition, hosted in partnership with Youth Science Canada. We are proud to help provide recognition for the remarkable work of some of Canada's brightest science, technology, engineering and mathematics enthusiasts. After three decades of the Competition, we continue to be blown away by the innovative thinking behind each student project. On behalf of everyone at Sanofi, I would like to extend a huge congratulations to the 2023 Competition winners and to everyone who participated in this year's Canada-Wide Science Fair. We cannot wait to see what you accomplish as future researchers and scientific leaders."

Reni Barlow

Executive Director, Youth Science Canada

"Youth Science Canada is proud to once again partner with Sanofi to host the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition. This year was the first time the Canada-Wide Science Fair has been hosted in person since the start of the pandemic and it was truly remarkable to have everyone together in person again. We congratulate all participants and winners of the Sanofi Biogenius Canada special awards and hope to see some of you again next year!"

For more information on the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition or Canada-Wide Science Fair, visit https://biogenius.ca/biogenius-competition/ and https://youthscience.ca/science-fairs/cwsf .

About Sanofi Biogenius Canada

The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition and Grant encourages students from coast-to-coast-to-coast and any background to break barriers and explore real-life science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) research ideas that can change lives – all before leaving high school.

About Sanofi Canada

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

In Canada, we employ approximately 2,000 people. In 2021, we invested more than $143 million in research and development in Canada, creating jobs, business, and opportunity throughout the country. In 2021, Sanofi announced an investment of $925 million (CAD) in a new vaccine manufacturing facility at our existing site in Toronto, Canada. More information is available at Sanofi.ca .

About Youth Science Canada

Youth Science Canada fuels the curiosity of Canadian youth through STEM projects. A registered charity incorporated in 1966, YSC delivers on its mission through national programs including mySTEMspace, the National STEM Fair Network, Canada-Wide Science Fair, STEM Expo, Team Canada representation at international fairs and Smarter Science professional development for teachers. Through these programs, YSC provides direct support to the more than 500,000 students who do STEM projects in any given year. For more information, visit youthscience.ca .

For further information: Lori Bogdanis, Lead, Corporate Communications, Sanofi Canada | + 514-233-9549 | [email protected]