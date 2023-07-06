MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - sanofi-aventis Canada inc. (Sanofi Canada) has awarded four $50,000 Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grants to public high schools from across the country. Part of Sanofi Canada's longstanding commitment to improving access to hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning and education, the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant will help each school take scientific learning to the next level.

Stephanie Veyrun-Manetti

Canada Country Lead and General Manager, Specialty Care, Sanofi Canada

"Since launching the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant in 2021, we have witnessed the substantial impact the funding has had on improving scientific learning environments for students across the country. We are proud to offer support to Canadian public high schools and champion their efforts to propel STEM learning forward so that more students have the opportunity to embrace scientific discovery. Thank you to all the teachers and administrators that submitted their schools for consideration to be a recipient of this year's Grant. We continue to be impressed by your commitment to fostering STEM learning for your students."

Recipients of the 2023 Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant include:

Lucky Lake School, Lucky Lake, Saskatchewan

Académie Catholique Notre-Dame, Kemptville, Ontario

East Wiltshire School , Cornwall, Prince-Edward-Island

, Mangilaluk School, Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories

Reni Barlow

Executive Director, Youth Science Canada

"There are so many incredible teachers across Canada who are facing financial and administrative challenges and working with limited resources to support science education. The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grants awarded this year will be transformative for the science programs, teachers and students at these four schools. Each winning school clearly demonstrated both a commitment to improving the STEM learning experience for its students and a strong sense of community, exemplifying a shared vision towards science education and discovery."

Nathan Kostiuk

Western Regional Coordinator, Let's Talk Science

"Students having access to hands-on STEM learning and education is critical for their future success, yet more than half of all students graduate high school without a senior level math and/or science credits needed for entry to university STEM studies. Let's Talk Science and Sanofi Canada share a commitment to helping students embrace science, technology and innovation and a big part of that is ensuring schools have the resources they need to advance this education. I have no doubt that the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant will have a significant, long-lasting impact on each school that has been awarded these funds."

The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant provides students with better access to scientific equipment and learning resources, creating more opportunities for STEM education at school. Winning schools must demonstrate a commitment to hands-on STEM learning opportunities for all students, no matter their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, family status or location. Recipients can use the funds to renovate existing laboratory facilities, purchase new scientific equipment, develop programs to enhance the impact of labs or any combination of the above.

For more information on the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant, visit https://biogenius.ca/biogenius-grant/.

In early June, winners of the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition, the other pillar of the program, were announced. Click here for more information on the nine winners.

About Sanofi Biogenius Canada

The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition and Grant encourages students from coast-to-coast-to-coast and any background to break barriers and explore real-life science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) research ideas that can change lives – all before leaving high school.

About Sanofi Canada

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

In Canada, we employ approximately 2,000 people. In 2021, we invested more than $143 million in research and development in Canada, creating jobs, business, and opportunity throughout the country. In 2021, Sanofi announced an investment of $925 million (CAD) in a new vaccine manufacturing facility at our existing site in Toronto, Canada. More information is available at Sanofi.ca.

SOURCE Sanofi-Aventis Canada Inc.

For further information: Lori Bogdanis, Lead, Corporate Communications, + 514-233-9549, [email protected]