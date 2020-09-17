New national technology practice leader will focus on helping organizations thrive in the new COVID-19 reality

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada announced that Sanjay Pathak has joined the firm as partner and national leader of technology strategy and digital transformation to help clients accelerate their digital journey and thrive in the COVID-19 new reality.

"As the pandemic forces companies to pivot quickly, it's more important than ever for decision makers to understand the role technology plays in keeping their organizations connected to customers, suppliers and their employees," says Stephanie Terrill, business unit leader of the management consulting practice, KPMG in Canada. "Leaders need to take the necessary steps now to ensure they emerge from this crisis strong and resilient and can transition their organization to new ways of working, especially amid today's geopolitical, trade and supply chain challenges.

"We're delighted to welcome Sanjay into the KPMG family and back to Canada from Australia. His global skills and experience in digital strategy, consulting, and implementation will be key in helping our clients deploy integrated digital solutions so they not only survive but thrive in the new reality."

Mr. Pathak has nearly 25 years of technology and management global consulting experience in North and South America, Australia, Europe, and Japan. He will lead the firm's technology practice, comprising a large team across Canada, providing a full complement of services to our clients, from strategy through to technology implementation.

"Disruption and change have defined our new reality and will continue to define our future," says Mr. Pathak. "Now more than ever, organizations have to innovate in creative and non-linear ways to grow their increasingly complex and connected businesses to declare victory.

"This means re-energizing the entire business across the front, middle and back offices with the right holistic strategy, underpinned by connected digital business and digital technology architecture. Technology that delivers tangible value to your customers that builds loyalty and brand reputation. Technology that engages colleagues and attracts talent to drive performance and growth. Forget the buzzwords and focus on business value. When you get it right, you're unstoppable."

Mr. Pathak adds that winning organizations will see their digital transformation as intrinsically connected to the dramatic social shifts redefining how we live, work, interact, and consume. Canadians expect companies to be leaders in respecting the environment, humanizing society, and caring for each other.

About Sanjay Pathak

Sanjay Pathak, P. Eng., is a partner and national leader of technology strategy and digital transformation services at KPMG in Canada. Prior to joining KPMG, he was the national leader, financial services technology consulting for a Professional Services firm in Australia. A Summa Cum Laude (Hons) graduate in electrical engineering and management from McMaster University, the Hamilton, Ontario native has nearly 25 years of experience in business and technology strategy consulting and delivery with global experience across multiple industries.

Sanjay has worked closely with various organizations that provide technology and professional skills training to underserved youth who are keen to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). A passionate believer in giving back to our communities, Sanjay believes that STEM talent is vital to propel and sustain Canada's future economic growth and prosperity, something that KPMG also feels strongly about.

ABOUT KPMG IN CANADA

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (home.kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

SOURCE KPMG LLP

For further information: Caroline Van Hasselt, National Communications and Media Relations, KPMG in Canada, 416-777-3288, [email protected]