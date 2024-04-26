Designed for new residential and commercial applications, the innovative Sanipit® 24 GR CB offers a hassle-free, efficient, pre-assembled packaged system.

CAMBRIDGE, ON, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Saniflo North America, a division of the Paris-based Group SFA, the world leader in above-the-floor macerating, grinder, drain pumps, and lift stations, has announced the launch of its Sanipit® 24 GR CB pre-assembled, one horsepower, grinder pump system.

Designed to meet both specifiers’ and installers’ needs, the Sanipit 24 GR CB package offers unmatched reliability and maintenance-free longevity thanks to its advanced waste-detection system.

Like its recently introduced counterpart for retrofit applications, the Sanipit® 24 GR, the new Sanipit® 24 GR CB provides the most reliable and hassle-free grinder pump kit on the market — but now contained within a heavy-duty, HDPE basin that measures 24 inches in diameter and 24 inches in depth. As before, the Sanipit® 24 GR CB is fully packaged and pre-assembled with a built-in 1 HP grinder motor, air-pressure mechanism, and an external control and alarm system.

With easy access to all major internal components, including the motor, grinder blade, and pressure switches, the Sanipit® 24 GR CB is a no-brainer for sewage ejector installations in new residential and commercial projects.

"Today's home builders and mechanical specifying engineers, when comparing the specifications of various products, may find the sewage ejector market options limited," explains Regis Saragosti, CEO of SFA Saniflo North America. "This realization drove us to innovate and disrupt the North American market by offering a hassle-free and high-performance sewage ejector option for new installations."

"SFA Saniflo leveraged our innovative design team, extensive research and development capabilities, and vertical integration as a manufacturer to create a game-changing solution," Saragosti continues, noting that nearly all Saniflo products and components are made in SFA's manufacturing facility in France. "The result is a complete pre-assembled pump design that delivers the same high level of reliability and performance as our macerator and above-ground grinder pumps."

Key Features of the Sanipit® 24 GR CB:

Fail-proof, air-pressure switch system with triple redundancy: Key to the Sanipit ® solution is its use of short cycling, thermo-magnetic motors, a feature already present in existing SFA Saniflo pumps. The Sanipit ® is equipped with a triple-redundant pressure switch system, each switch with its own dip tube, designed to make failure nearly impossible. This setup ensures continuous, clog-free wastewater flow, significantly reducing the need for repairs. Designed to meet both specifiers' and installers' needs, the Sanipit ® 24 GR CB package offers unmatched reliability and maintenance-free longevity thanks to this advanced waste-detection system.

"White-glove" servicing: A key differentiator of the Sanipit® 24 GR CB (designated Product No. 054) and its predecessor is the ability to create a dry cavity within the pit. Believe it or not, other pumping systems are designed to sit directly in sewage, making service work an extremely unpleasant chore. SFA Saniflo's design keeps the components and the motor separate, ensuring a hassle-free and mess-free experience for plumbing installers and service technicians.

Other Features:

Powerful, built-in 1-horsepower motor, equipped with stainless steel grinder blade that can handle larger residential and commercial applications.

Easy access for all major internal components, including motor, grinder blade, and pressure switches, for convenient inspection or replacement.

Pumping distance is up to 25 vertical feet or/or 328 horizontal feet; maximum shutoff head is 33 feet.

The maximum discharge flow rate through a 2-inch discharge pipe at three feet is 66 gallons per minute.

External control panel for easy wall-mounting and a visual/audible alarm system.

For more information on the Sanipit® 24 GR CB, visit: https://saniflo-ca.greenhousedigitalpr.com/sanipit-24gr-cb/

