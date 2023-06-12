Sangfor Technologies Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing World-class Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Infrastructure Solutions in Asia-Pacific

Sangfor Technologies delivers optimal cybersecurity tools, robust cloud computing, and superior infrastructure options to guarantee maximum growth for its customers, from small businesses to large corporations.

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the next-generation firewall (NGFW) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Sangfor Technologies (Sangfor) with the 2023 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Company of the Year Award. Sangfor developed a comprehensive and highly differentiated portfolio of cybersecurity, cloud computing, and infrastructure solutions that protect global enterprises from today's most critical cybersecurity threats.

Sangfor Technologies stands out in an increasingly competitive environment due to its rapid responsiveness to new cybersecurity threats in the market and its large R&D investment.

The company stands out in an increasingly competitive environment due to its rapid responsiveness to new cybersecurity threats in the market and its large R&D investment. The company's impressive growth is fueled by its customer-centric approach, which has successfully met the ongoing security demands of its customer base with a comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio that covers NGFW, network detection and response (NDR), secure web gateway (SWG), endpoint security, and secure access service edge (SASE) innovation solutions.

The foundation of Sangfor's success lies in the ability to address emerging challenges of its clients effectively with its global customer service teams, offering 24/7 support with high-quality customer service, personalized on-site service support, live events, webinars, and other customer-centric initiatives. It has built a truly integrated customer support network of over 400 remote technical service centers, 6,500 certified engineers throughout 50 cities in the region, and a growing customer base of over 100,000 customers worldwide.

"With personnel covering strategic locations, Sangfor fosters close relationships with its clients and stays apprised of common customer challenges to incorporate their responses into its research and development process, resulting in a positive feedback loop," said Martin Naydenov, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

As a result, Sangfor has become one of the leading NGFW vendors in APAC. Sangfor NGAF (Next Generation Application Firewall) leverages state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI), real-time threat intelligence, and a rich database of malware signatures and malicious URLs to deliver enhanced detection accuracy. For example, Neural-X (one of Sangfor's flagship innovations and a cloud-based threat intelligence and analytics platform) helps businesses capitalize on the insights and findings from an automatically updated global network of over 120,000 connected NGFWs and a database of 200 million malicious URLs. This ongoing innovation makes Sangfor's platform a safe choice for existing and potential customers, and one of the strongest security-as-a-service offerings in the market.

"Sangfor's combination of a centralized ecosystem, sophisticated AI, and tactical deception tools empowers organizations to significantly reduce their mean time to resolve (MTTR) and shift to a proactive security strategy," noted Naydenov.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tammy Chan

E: [email protected]

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is a leading global vendor specializing in Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and IT Infrastructure. Founded in 2000 and publicly listed since 2018 (STOCK CODE: 300454.SZ), Sangfor employs over 9,500 employees, operates 60 offices, and serves more than 100,000 customers worldwide, many of them Fortune Global 500 companies, governmental institutions, universities, and healthcare organizations. Visit www.sangfor.com to learn more about Sangfor's solutions and let Sangfor make Your Digital Transformation Simpler and Secure.

Contact:

Sunny Sun

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan