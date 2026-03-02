Sandy Lake First Nation Launches Emergency First Response Team

New program strengthens urgent care and patient transport in remote northern Ontario

SANDY LAKE FIRST NATION, ON, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - A new Emergency First Response Team (EFRT) program has launched in Sandy Lake First Nation, providing trained and equipped responders to manage urgent medical situations until professional care arrives.

The EFRT program will deliver essential medical equipment, a patient transport vehicle, and ongoing support from Ornge, Ontario's provider of air ambulance and critical care transport services. The initiative also includes culturally relevant, hands-on training tailored for those living in remote and northern regions.

"This is a significant step forward for Sandy Lake First Nation," said Chief Delores Kakegamic. "By leading our own emergency response efforts, we are strengthening health care access and ensuring our people receive timely support."

The program aims to improve health equity in northern Ontario and is designed to be Indigenous-led, with Ornge providing training and oversight. First responders will be trained in enhanced first aid and CPR, patient transport, and safe stretcher use, ensuring reliable care from the clinic to the airport.

"Our goal is to help build Indigenous-led emergency response capacity," said Jeff Gunner, Ornge's Director of Emergency Response Teams. "By equipping and training responders in Sandy Lake First Nation, we're creating a safer way to transport patients and respond to emergencies. Ultimately, we want to help First Nations deliver these critical services."

Ornge will supply Sandy Lake First Nation with a transport vehicle, stretchers, and critical medical supplies, including AEDs. The long-term goal is to develop local capacity so First Nations can sustain and expand emergency response services independently.

