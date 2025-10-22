Wapekeka First Nation Launches Community-Led Emergency First Response Team Program

Paid responders and new patient transport vehicles to enhance local health and safety

WAPEKEKA FIRST NATION, ON, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Wapekeka First Nation is proud to announce the launch of its new community-led Emergency First Response Team (EFRT) program. This initiative represents a significant step forward in strengthening health and safety through locally driven solutions and capacity building.

The EFRT program will feature a paid team of trained emergency first responders, equipped to handle urgent medical situations within the community. The program includes a transport-capable vehicle, essential medical equipment, and ongoing training and oversight provided by Ornge, Ontario's provider of air ambulance and critical care transport services.

"This is an important development for Wapekeka," says Chief Brennan Sainnawap. "By leading our own emergency response efforts, we are taking meaningful action to protect the health and well-being of our people."

The EFRT education program is designed to empower community-based responders with the skills and confidence to manage medical emergencies until professional care arrives. It ensures high standards of care through formal medical directives, quality assurance and improvement processes, and a structured certification and recertification system. Training will be culturally relevant and hands-on, tailored to the unique realities of remote and northern communities. The program also includes support for records management and data collection.

"We're proud to support Wapekeka's Emergency First Response Team and look forward to seeing similar programs thrive in other communities," says Jeff Gunner, Director of Emergency First Response Teams at Ornge. "Available 24/7, 365 days a year, these community-led teams will be ready to respond quickly to local emergencies."

Wapekeka First Nation remains committed to advancing health equity and self-determination through community-led initiatives.

Media Contact: Gordon Winter, Band Councillor, Wapekeka First Nation, [email protected]; Ornge Media, [email protected]