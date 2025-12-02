Sachigo Lake First Nation Enhances Community Healthcare with New Emergency First Response Team

SACHIGO LAKE FIRST NATION, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - In a move to strengthen local healthcare and emergency readiness, Sachigo Lake First Nation has launched its own Emergency First Response Team (EFRT), a community-led initiative designed to provide immediate medical support in urgent situations.

"This is about taking care of our own community," said Chief Robert Beardy. "We know our people and our needs. With this program, we're building capacity and confidence in our community's ability to respond to emergencies."

The EFRT program will feature paid, trained responders, essential equipment, and a dedicated patient transport vehicle in the community--ensuring that help is available when it's needed most before professional medical services arrive. Overseen by Ornge, Ontario's provider of air ambulance and critical care transport, the program also includes culturally-relevant training tailored for remote and northern communities.

The EFRT model builds on earlier volunteer-based efforts and is now supported with funding, oversight, and hands-on training. Ornge will provide stretchers, AEDs, and all necessary supplies, while also training responders to safely transport patients between homes, clinics, and airports.

"Our vision is for communities like Sachigo Lake to lead their own emergency response efforts," said Jeff Gunner, Director of Emergency First Response Teams at. "We're here to support that vision with training, equipment, and long-term collaboration."

Sachigo Lake joins a growing network of First Nations communities embracing Indigenous-led healthcare solutions. The EFRT program reflects a commitment to health equity, self-determination, and resilience in the face of geographic and systemic challenges.

SOURCE Emergency First Response Team

Media Contact: Chief Robert Beardy, [email protected]