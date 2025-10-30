Weenusk First Nation Launches Community-Led Emergency First Response Team Program

Paid responders and new patient transport vehicles to strengthen community health and safety

WEENUSK FIRST NATION, ON, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Weenusk First Nation is proud to announce the launch of its community-led Emergency First Response Team (EFRT) program, representing an enhancement in locally-led health initiatives and strengthening community capacity.

The EFRT program will feature a team of trained and compensated emergency first responders, prepared to handle urgent medical situations within the community. As part of the initiative, the community will also receive a transport-capable vehicle, essential medical equipment, and benefit from ongoing training and clinical oversight provided by Ornge--Ontario's air ambulance and critical care transport service.

"This program represents a meaningful step forward for our community," says Chief Joey Hunter of Weenusk First Nation. "By leading our own emergency response efforts, we are ensuring the health and safety of our people."

The refreshed EFRT education program is designed to equip community-based responders with the skills and confidence to manage urgent medical situations until professional care arrives. Participants receive culturally relevant, hands-on training tailored to the realities of remote and northern communities. The EFRT program also includes support for records management and data collection.

"The EFRT program is important to ensuring better health outcomes for Indigenous communities," says Jeff Gunner, Director of Emergency First Response Teams at Ornge. "The community-led teams will be able to quickly respond to local emergencies and also provide a safe reliable way to transport patients to and from the airport when called upon."

Weenusk First Nation remains committed to advancing health equity and self-determination through community-led solutions.

