SANDSIV Wins Frost & Sullivan's Award for Leadership in the European VoC Industry for sandsiv+, its Deep Learning-infused Customer Experience Management Platform

"Using sandsiv+, businesses can learn how their customers respond to a product, service, or brand and what is causing those responses. In addition to simple keyword search functionality, it uses complex AI to take a deep dive into customer interactions and enable self-learning processes to increase the platform's efficiency," said Federico Teveles, ICT Industry Analyst. "sandsiv+ takes customers' business intelligence to a new level by giving them behind-the-scenes insights and delivering exceptional value to end-user organizations."

sandsiv+'s Service-orientated architecture also increases the platform's agility and allows integration with all systems and data flows related to customer interactions of large organisations. The solution can be applied in diverse use cases such as managing customer touchpoints, monitoring and managing the digital journey and physical CX, retaining customers, and increasing sales. A comprehensive set of flexible and fast deployment options such as private cloud, public cloud, and on-premise add further value to customers' operations.

A vital competitive differentiator of sandsiv+ is the wide array of actionable insights it can provide to customers. By capturing different types of VoC and customer opinions from multiple channels, it can perform a range of advanced analytical functionalities such as sentiment analysis and predictive analytics. It provides deep, complex insights about customer interactions to drive informed and rapid decision-making, leading to enhanced CX and higher brand equity.

"As VoC solutions must handle complex and multifaceted data sets, SANDSIV has created an easy-to-use solution, which is a vital advantage in an era of remote working," noted Teveles. "SANDSIV sustains its success through its strong commitment to a customer-centric product design. Its native, flexible product portfolio is a key differentiator in the VoC market and allows the company to serve businesses of any size, maturity, and industry."

SANDSIV's CEO Federico Cesconi is keeping the award in perspective. "We are thrilled that Frost & Sullivan has recognised SANDSIV with this award. But the honour isn't just ours. We share it with our clients and partners, whose ambition and dedication to customer care match our own"

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

