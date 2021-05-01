MONTRÉAL, May 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in shades of red and gold tonight from sunset until 9:30 p.m. to commemorate Asian Heritage Month.

"The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will shine red and gold tonight to mark Asian Heritage Month and celebrate the contributions of Canadians of Asian descent to our common history and Canada's prosperity. Diversity is one of this country's greatest assets."

—The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Note: After the special illumination ends at 9:30 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue green illumination that is in use during the birds' migratory period, which runs until June 15.

