MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be illuminated in yellow from sunset to 1 a.m. this evening in solemn commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Since 2006, January 27 has marked the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Tonight's special illumination on the Samuel De Champlain Bridge pays tribute to the victims, survivors, and families of those affected by the Holocaust. Commemoration and education are essential to honouring their memory, while accurately representing history. Challenging hatred and championing compassion are the building blocks of strong, inclusive communities.

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

