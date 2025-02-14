Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination to Celebrate Valentine's Day Français

News provided by

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Feb 14, 2025, 15:30 ET

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in red, pink and white from sunset to 1:00 a.m. to celebrate Valentine's Day.

