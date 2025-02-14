News provided byDepartment of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Feb 14, 2025, 15:30 ET
MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in red, pink and white from sunset to 1:00 a.m. to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Media Relations
Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
613-960-9251
Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]
Share this article