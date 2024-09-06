Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination to Celebrate the Closing of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games Français
Sep 06, 2024, 15:00 ET
MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - On September 8, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in the colours of the Canadian flag from sunset to 10:00 p.m. to celebrate the closing of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris and the achievements of Team Canada.
Note: After 10:00 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until November 20.
