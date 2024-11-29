Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for World AIDS Day and Indigenous AIDS Awareness Week Français

News provided by

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Nov 29, 2024, 15:00 ET

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - On December 1st, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in red from sunset to 1:00 a.m. for World AIDS Day and Indigenous AIDS Awareness Week.

