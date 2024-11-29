MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - On December 1st, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in red from sunset to 1:00 a.m. for World AIDS Day and Indigenous AIDS Awareness Week.

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154,Email: [email protected]