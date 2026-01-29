Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia Français

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Jan 29, 2026, 15:00 ET

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in green from sunset to 1:00 a.m. for the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia.

