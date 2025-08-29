MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - On August 31, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in purple from sunset to 10:00 p.m. for International Overdose Awareness Day.

Note: After 10:00 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until November 20.

