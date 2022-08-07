MONTRÉAL, Aug. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - This evening, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will glow in the colours of the rainbow from sunset to 10 p.m. to mark the closing of the Montréal Pride Festival.

The festival brings together lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and two-spirit (LGBTQ2S+) people and allies during the highly colourful festivities that celebrate the contributions of Canada's LGBTQ2S+ communities. Pride is also an opportunity to highlight the diversity, resilience, and spirit of people who fought—and still fight—for greater inclusiveness and equality.

Note: After the special illumination concludes at 10 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue and green illumination used during the birds' migratory period, which runs until November 20.

