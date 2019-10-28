Samuel De Champlain Bridge Corridor Project nears completion

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Signature on the St. Lawrence (SSL), the consortium responsible for construction and operation of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge Corridor today provided an update on the status of remaining elements of the project. The corridor includes the Samuel De Champlain Bridge, the Île-des-Sœurs Bridge and the federal portions of Highway 15 and Highway 10 connecting the crossing to the Greater Montreal area transportation network.

SSL outlined the significant progress which has been made since the opening of the bridge to traffic last summer. However, SSL confirmed they will not be able to complete all remaining elements of the corridor by October 31. SSL indicated that all remaining elements will be delivered by the end of fall with the exception of winter sensitive finishing works like paint touch-ups and landscaping.

Important advancements have been made on the central corridor of the bridge which will be used for the Réseau express metropolitan and testing the architectural lighting system on the bridge. On Highway 15 North, traffic is now flowing on two of three lanes between Île-des-Sœurs and Atwater and a number of reconfigured access points to the corridor have been re-opened.

Work has also progressed on the multi-use path which will provide a secure crossing for pedestrians and cyclists year-round. The final connection of the new path to the region's existing active transportation network will take place in the coming weeks so that it can open to the public later this fall.

Quick Facts

The Samuel De Champlain Bridge was officially inaugurated on June 28, 2019 .

. The new Île-des-Sœurs Bridge that links Montreal and Île-des-Sœurs within the Samuel De Champlain Bridge corridor opened to traffic on November 12, 2018 . Its multi-use path is accessible for pedestrians and cyclists.

Related Links

Statement by Signature on the St. Lawrence on the status of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge Corridor: https://www.newchamplain.ca/2019/10/update-on-the-samuel-de-champlain-bridge-corridor-project/

To learn more about the new Champlain Bridge project: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/nbsl-npsl/index-eng.html http://www.newchamplain.ca/

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Website: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Infrastructure Canada: 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: media@infc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

