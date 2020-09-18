"We're excited to introduce the next generation of mobile innovations to the Canadian market," said Jennifer Safruk, VP, Mobile Business, Samsung Electronics Canada. "These premium devices, coupled with their sleek design and cutting edge technology, enhance the user experience while keeping consumers connected."

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G : A New Refined Design

Packed with enhanced refinements1 and meaningful innovations, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G delivers new, premium foldable experiences for those who want the latest and most innovative technology. The device is engineered with a sleek, unified design to deliver a smooth elevated dual screen experience, allowing you to quickly and easily switch between a traditional phone layout and a large screen when opened.2 Its design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge that fits seamlessly into the device body and enables free-standing capabilities.3 It is powered by the all new Flex mode4 and lets you create or view content, from folded to unfolded.

When folded, the 6.2-inch Infinity-O Cover Screen5 provides maximum usability so you can check email, send text messages, or even watch your favourite content without unfolding your device every time. Unfold your device to discover a massive 7.6-inch Main Screen6 with minimal bezel and a notch-less Front Camera that will immerse you with a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay.

Maximize Every Moment with the Galaxy Z Fold2

The Galaxy Z Fold2 helps you maximize every moment with advanced multitasking capabilities with the introduction of new, intuitive interaction. For more productivity, control your screen layout with ease and flexibility with advanced Multi-Active Window7 and open multiple files from the same app at the same time to view them side by side8. The improved Multi-Window Tray and App Continuity let you open two apps at once on the Cover Screen, then move to the Main Screen and open a third app with Split Screen so you can easily continue working or playing9.

Galaxy Z Premier Service

As customers explore the groundbreaking design of the new Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Samsung is proud to offer access to Galaxy Z Premier Service, an on-demand dedicated customer care service designed specifically to deliver a premium customer service experience10. It is now easy for Galaxy Z Fold2 5G owners to make appointments, connect one-on-one with experts and discover all the unique and premium experiences the device has to offer. In addition, when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Samsung offers a one-time out of warranty inner screen replacement within one year of purchase at a special price of $199.9911.

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Versatile Tablets for Productivity and Creativity

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are two versatile tablets that combine the power of a PC and the mobility of a tablet to help users get creative, stay productive and unwind with their favourite content. It comes with a refined S Pen12 and updated Samsung Notes. The S Pen is your ideal creative companion for using excellent drawing and note taking apps such as Clip Studio Paint, Canva and Noteshelf13. Plus, you can transform your tablet with an optional keyboard attachment for a PC-like experience to help you get more done14.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ Early Purchase Offers

Tab S7 and S7+ Canadians who purchase any Tab S7 or Tab S7+ before October 4th, 2020 will receive 50% off a Galaxy Book Keyboard Cover15.

Canadian Availability

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Available now at Samsung Experience Stores across Canada or through Samsung.com/ca. Canadians can also purchase the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G through Bell Canada starting September 18, 2020 .

Available now at Samsung Experience Stores across Canada or through Samsung.com/ca. Canadians can also purchase the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G through starting . Available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black, with price starting at $2,799.99 (regular price).

(regular price).

Exclusively on Samsung.com, those looking to stand out can add a personalized touch to the premium design of their device with four distinct Hideaway Hinge colours: Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue 16 .





. Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+: Available now in two variants - 128GB (Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze) and 256GB (Mystic Black) at Samsung Experience Stores across Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca as well as at major Canadian retailers.

Available now in two variants - 128GB (Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze) and 256GB (Mystic Black) at Samsung Experience Stores across Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca as well as at major Canadian retailers. Galaxy Tab S7 pricing starts at $919.99 (regular price) for the 128GB model and $1,209.99 (regular price) for the 256GB model.

(regular price) for the 128GB model and (regular price) for the 256GB model.

Galaxy Tab S7+ pricing starts at $1,189.99 (regular price) for the 128GB model, and $1,299.99 (regular price) for the 256GB model.

For customers looking to experience the latest Galaxy innovations in-store, please join us at one of our Samsung Experience Store or Samsung Kiosk locations across Canada, including the new Montreal Eaton Centre location. Retail locations can be found at:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

Montreal Eaton Centre

Scarborough Town Centre (Samsung Kiosk)

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

For more information about Samsung's latest Galaxy devices, including specifications, please visit news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/



1 Compared to Galaxy Fold 2 Available with 11 Samsung native apps including Message, Contacts, Phone, Myfiles, Internet, Calendar, Clock, Video call, Reminder, Calculator, AR zone, Google apps such as YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, Microsoft apps including Microsoft Outlook and other third-party apps such as Spotify. 3 Galaxy Z Fold2 5G can stand on its own from 75 to 115 degrees; a broader range of angles may be accessible for users depending on environment and use case 4 Flex mode is supported by Samsung native apps (Camera, Video call, Gallery, Video player, Clock, Calendar) and third-party partner apps including YouTube, Google Duo and more to come. 5 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.2" in a full rectangle and 6.2" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. 6 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 7.6" in a full rectangle and 7.5" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. 7 Users can also use Multi-Active Window on the Cover Screen with two windows split horizontally. Certain third party applications may not support Multi-Active Window. 8 Currently available with three native apps including Samsung Notes, Internet, Myfiles and Office apps in Microsoft 365. (Currently only available between different functions). 9 Up to 3 apps may be opened on the Main Screen with Split Screen, then 5 more apps may be opened with Pop-up View for a total of 8 apps 10 For 24/7 support via live chat, see www.samsung.com/ca/GalaxyPremierService. Galaxy Z Concierge is also available 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-FOLD. 11 One-time out of warranty inner screen replacement within one year of purchase for the special price of $199.99 (plus applicable taxes) if you purchase your Galaxy Z Fold2 5G before March 31, 2021. The regular cost of an eligible inner screen replacement is up to CDN $1,000 plus applicable taxes. Conditions and limitations apply. See Offer Terms at www.samsung.com/ca/GalaxyPremierService for details. . 12 Compared to Galaxy Tab S6 S Pen 13 Canva and Noteshelf are proloaded in Tab S7｜S7+ as a stub. Clip Studio Paint is preloaded in S7｜S7+ however the preload may not be supported in some regions. Clip Studio Paint is available in the Galaxy Store 14 Keyboard accessory sold separately. 15 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from September 18th to October 4th, 2020. Purchase from a participating authorized Canadian retailer any eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ and you can purchase a Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ Book Cover Keyboard at 50% off (EF-DT870BBEGCA for $140.00, regular price $279.99, EF-DT970BBEGCA for $160.00, regular price $319.99). Purchase of Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ Book Cover Keyboard must be made in the same transaction and show on the same receipt. While supplies last. No rain checks. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Limit of one Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ Book Cover Keyboard per Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ purchased. Open to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary and may sell for less. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores and samsung.com/ca are also eligible for this promotion. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Promotion may be cancelled or changed without notice. 16 If you have ordered a Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G product with a customized hinge option (SM-F916WDKAXAC, SM-F916WSKAXAC, SM-F916WBKAXAC, SM-F916WRKAXAC, SM-F916WDNAXAC, SM-F916WSNAXAC, SM-F916WBNAXAC, and SM-F916WRNAXAC) delivery can take up to 4-5 weeks from the time you place your order. The exact date and time of delivery is not guaranteed. Tracking information will be available once your order has shipped.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

For further information: Amy Shanfield, North Strategic Public Relations, Tel: 647-629-2402, [email protected]

