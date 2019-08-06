Samsung Canada Launches Galaxy Watch Active2, Designed For Balanced Wellness with Upgraded Connectivity

Galaxy Watch Active2 enables people to achieve more every day, from establishing a better sleep pattern and reaching a workout goal, to completing tasks efficiently and seamlessly navigating between apps and connected devices. Whether you want to switch off completely and meditate, be notified of every update, or somewhere in between, Galaxy Watch Active2 complements your personal lifestyle and wellness goals.

"At Samsung, we're committed to bringing Canadians innovative products that offer an added level of convenience and seamless connectivity to their day-to-day lives," said Jennifer Safruk, Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung Canada. "Galaxy Watch Active2 is designed to help consumers live a balanced life and customize their wellness goals and design tastes."

Purposeful Design, Customized to Your Life

Galaxy Watch Active2 achieved a striking design with its beautiful curved touch screen, adding the intuitive touch bezel at the edge. The upgraded One UI creates an increasingly simple, clear and intuitive user experience. Galaxy Watch Active2 is built symmetrically, creating a stylish aesthetic while still prioritizing comfort for the wearer and incorporating innovative new health sensors on the back.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is masterfully designed to be both beautiful and customizable to your life. It comes in two different sizes—44mm and 40mm in diameter—and two styles:

lightweight aluminum with a breathable, flexible strap and premium solid stainless steel with a leather strap. The smartwatches can be personalized with a range of additional stylish strap and watch-face options.

New with Galaxy Watch Active2, you can customize your watch face to match your outfit every day with the colour extraction algorithm. Pair with your smartphone1 and take a photo of your outfit to get a new, customized watch face, perfect for your personal style.

The Perfect Companion for Your Wellness Goals

Galaxy Watch Active2 is your guide to improved wellness, providing actionable insights that can help you make positive life changes. The smartwatch can track more than 39 types of workouts with automatic tracking of 7 types including running, walking, swimming, and rowing machine.

With an updated Running Trainer, users can enjoy 7 different running programs with interactive coaching to keep you focused on your fitness goals. The new built-in running coach gives you real-time feedback on your runs using the advanced accelerometer. It monitors the pace you are running and lets you know if you should speed up or slow down. In order to enhance and aid recovery, Galaxy Watch Active2 has enhanced sleep analysis algorithms to help support healthy sleep patterns and get you ready for the next day.

Galaxy Watch Active2 can guide you through interactive mediation and breathing exercises to help you feel refreshed and ready to get back to your day, all powered by Calm, the leading sleep and meditation app, now available in 28 countries.

Seamlessly Expand Your Connected Lifestyle

The Galaxy Watch Active2 makes it easy to stay connected to your life, and your other devices, even while you're away or on-the-go. The Galaxy Watch Active2 with LTE connectivity allows you to make and receive calls freely from the watch, while social media viewers are accessible with just a tap of the finger, and offer more interaction with your content on these platforms. Now you can respond to or like a tweet, and even watch a short video clip or movie trailer right from your wrist. You can even travel across the globe with greater confidence, as Galaxy Watch Active2 now supports convenient real-time voice and text translation in over 16 languages.2

Another way we're making it even easier to stay connected is through our partnership with Spotify3. Sign into your Samsung account with single sign-on from your phone or Galaxy Watch Active2, and easily browse through your music on Spotify and enjoy a continuous listening experience. The Galaxy Watch Active2 brings you seamless device interaction experiences, and makes music and multimedia access even easier.

Integral Part of the Galaxy Ecosystem

Part of the Galaxy family, Galaxy Watch Active2 brings the best of Samsung's Galaxy Ecosystem to the smartwatch for those who want to do it all. You can get things done quickly and smoothly with Samsung's next-generation intelligence, Bixby. When Galaxy Watch Active2 is connected to your smartphone4 you can do even more. The Camera Controller5 on Galaxy Watch Active2, allows you to take photos remotely, start recording a video, check out the preview on the watch, switch between front and rear lens' and set a timer; perfect for action or group shots. You can also access additional features such as Wireless PowerShare, where you can charge your smartwatch direct from your smartphone.

Plus, Galaxy Watch Active2 seamlessly integrates with other devices, apps and services – creating a connected experience with Samsung Health, SmartThings, Samsung Pay6 and more – all protected by our defense-grade security platform, Samsung Knox.

Availability & Pre-Orders:

The Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth edition is available for pre-order starting August 21, 2019 at Samsung Experience Stores, online at Samsung.com/ca and also at major retailers across Canada, starting at $369.996. Pre-order a Galaxy Watch Active2 and receive a bonus Wireless Battery Pack (MSRP $79.99). Offer valid from August 21 – September 24, 20197.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE edition will be available in October, 2019.

Product Specifications

Category Feature Colour7 Aluminum: Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, Pink Gold with Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Stainless Steel: Silver, Black, Pink Gold, Gold with Leather strap Dimensions & Weight7 Aluminum case–44mm models: 44 x 44 x 10.9T, 30g Aluminum case–40mm models: 40 x 40 x 10.9T, 26g Stainless Steel case–44mm models: 44 x 44 x 10.9T, 44g Stainless Steel case–40mm models: 40 x 40 x 10.9T, 37g *LTE model only available in Stainless Steel Display 44mm models: 1.4-inch (34mm) 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, full colour

Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ 40mm models:1.2-inch (30mm) 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, full colour

Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ Strap 44mm models: 20mm interchangeable 40mm models: 20mm interchangeable Battery 44mm models: 340mAh 40mm models: 247mAh Chipset Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15 GHz OS Tizen Memory 768MB + 4GB, *1.5GB + 4GB *LTE models only Connectivity LTE*, Bluetooth® 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC A-GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/Beidou *LTE connectivity only available in LTE models Sensor Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Accelerometer (measure up to

32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light Charge WPC-based wireless charging Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Android: Android 5.0 or higher, RAM 1.5GB or above iOS: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

