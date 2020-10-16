Samsung Canada Galaxy S20 FE 5G Launches In-Store and Online Across Canada

"We know Canadians expect their technology to keep up with them – and we listened to Galaxy Fan feedback to design a premium smartphone experience with evolving expectations at an accessible price point," said Jennifer Safruk, VP, Mobile Business, Samsung Electronics Canada . "The Galaxy S20 FE 5G combines the latest smartphone innovations from Samsung with the best loved features of the Galaxy S20."

Let your personality shine

Inspired by the sleek, slim and ergonomic feel of the Galaxy S20 Series 5G, Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes in a wide array of vibrant colours to suit every mood, attitude and personality. Colours including Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White are all offered in a premium textured haze that minimizes the appearances of fingerprints and smudges for an ultra-clean look.

These days, social media can often feel like one of our only avenues of self-expression. With in-person interactions limited, Galaxy S20 FE 5G features exciting camera technology including a 32MP pro-grade selfie camera and 30X Space Zoom1 for crisp, clear shots to liven any social feed.

Whether you're looking to get closer to your dogs playful antics from the backyard, or to magnify the details of your newly painted at-home mani, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G features innovative camera technology that can capture it all. Large image sensors, tetra-binning technology and multi-frame processing further ensures your shots will come out detailed and colourful2 even in low light settings.

AI integration detects and removes motion blur and suggests your best photos so you can enjoy the moment without worrying if you've captured it forever.

A phone for people who want it all

Let's face it - our smartphones have become a crucial part of our everyday lives and because of that, we need access to a limitless mobile experience. With this in mind, Samsung equipped Galaxy S20 FE 5G with an advanced processor and hyper-fast 5G3 for a seamless and uninterrupted experience thanks to faster processing power and graphic rendering.

Whether you're a fan of photography, gaming, or filling your feed with all that inspires you, the 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen4 on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G combines stunning clarity with a Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate for a premium viewing experience. Coupled with sound by AKG and Spotify integration, Galaxy S20 FE 5G helps you experience your favourite content as it was meant to be experienced.



Extraordinary features to tackle your day

Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers the power you need to tackle all that your day might offer. From chronicling your morning run on social media to binging your favourite shows before bed, with Galaxy S20 FE 5G, you can avoid the dreaded low battery notification thanks to intelligent battery and Super Fast Charging5,6. Need a boost on the go? You can even give your Galaxy Buds Live a boost of power with Wireless PowerShare7 so you can keep listening to your favourite content without stopping.

Thanks to water and dust resistance backed by an international standard rating of IP688, you don't have to limit the places where you bring Galaxy S20 FE 5G with you, making it the perfect adventure partner.

Canadian Availability

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available now at Samsung Experience Stores across Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca as well as at major Canadian carriers and retail partners.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available in Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White with pricing starting at $949.99 (our regular price).

From October 1, 2020 to November 2, 2020, eligible customers can receive a credit of $150, plus the value of their traded-in mobile phone, with purchase of a Galaxy S20 FE 5G.9 Eligible customers can also get the Galaxy S20 FE 5G at 0% financing for up to 36 months10 - a flexible option to help Canadians get their hands on the latest in Samsung technology in a way that fits their budget.

For customers looking to experience the latest Galaxy innovations in-store, please join us at one of our Samsung Experience Stores or Samsung Kiosk locations across Canada, including our new Montreal Eaton Centre location. Retail locations are as follows:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

Montreal Eaton Centre

Scarborough Town Centre (Samsung Kiosk)

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

At Samsung Experience Stores and all other partner locations, be among the first 4,500 Canadian customers to own the Galaxy S20 FE 5G between October 1 and October 26, 2020 to receive an e-voucher redeemable online at Samsung.com/ca for your choice of: (i) Galaxy Fit2; or (ii) UV Sanitizer with purchase.11

For more information about Samsung's latest Galaxy devices, including specifications, please visit news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/

