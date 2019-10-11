Samsung Canada Employees Give Back to Local Communities Across Canada

Employees across Canada will volunteer their time by taking part in a variety of activities, including ecological restoration, tree planting, park beautification, food sorting and packing, working with children and seniors and creating care kits for local hospitals.

"It's really inspiring to see how enthusiastic and passionate our employees are about giving back. It's an initiative that stems from our global vision that we thrive when our partners and communities thrive," said Jeff Jo, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics Canada. "Everyone at Samsung Electronics Canada is incredibly proud and committed to building and supporting programs that make a meaningful impact."

Specific community partners involved in this year's annual Day of Giving include:

Greater Toronto Area : Credit Valley Conservation, Daily Bread Food Bank, Jays Care Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto, SickKids Foundation and David Suzuki Foundation

Greater Vancouver Area Food Bank, Quest Food Exchange, Metro Vancouver Regional Parks and YMCA Greater Vancouver Montreal : Le Centre d'action bénévole de Valleyfield

Samsung Electronics Canada also offers its employees a donation matching program. This year, in celebration of Global Month of Giving, Samsung Electronics Canada will double employee donations made to registered charities in the month of October, making the donation dollars go even further to the charities that employees have personally chosen to support.

