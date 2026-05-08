Samjin brand Frozen Fish Cake (with Sauce & Shrimp) recalled due to undeclared egg, gluten and milk Français
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
May 08, 2026, 11:57 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product: Frozen Fish Cake (with Sauce & Shrimp)
Issue: Food - Allergen - Egg
Food - Allergen - Gluten
Food - Allergen - Milk
Distribution: National
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
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