Samaritan's Purse rushing to help Hawaii wildfire victims

Relief organization airlifts tools, staff, equipment to help devastated families

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Samaritan's Purse is responding in the wake of the deadly wildfires that struck Hawaii. Yesterday, the Samaritan's Purse DC-8 airlifted 17 tons of emergency relief equipment, including solar lights, hygiene kits, tools, and volunteer teams to Lahania, Maui.

Disaster response specialists with the international Christian relief organization have been on the ground since last Thursday, conducting assessments and coordinating with authorities and church partners. In addition to supplies, the plane carried additional staff and volunteers, including chief operating officer Edward Graham, to join the team on the ground.

The catastrophic fires, fueled in part by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, resulted in emergency evacuations for thousands of people, the destruction of homes, and tragically, the loss of at least 96 lives. Search and rescue efforts are still underway as families begin to grapple with the severe destruction.

"What has happened in Hawaii is nothing short of devastating," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "As the death toll has risen, my heart breaks for those who have lost loved ones and for the families who must now begin the long road to recovery. Please join me in praying for them and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

In the coming days, Samaritan's Purse volunteers will serve in Maui, sifting through ashes for residents in search of priceless mementos and items that may have survived the flames as clean up begins. By lending a helping hand, these volunteers will serve as reminders to victims of the wildfires that God is with them, even in tragedy.

