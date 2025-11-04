Salvation Army Report Reveals Sharp Rise in Job Insecurity and Cost-of-Living Stress

2025 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis reveals growing anxiety over finances, jobs and essential needs

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - A new national report from The Salvation Army shows that a growing number of Canadians are struggling to stay afloat, with fewer people confident in their financial future and increasing reliance on essential support services.

The Salvation Army surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians to produce the 2025 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis to better understand their attitudes, behaviours and experiences on issues such as the availability of housing and food, general affordability and related health outcomes. As the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in Canada, this data helps The Salvation Army to quantify the demand for ongoing social services provided and allows the organization to better serve those in need.

The report finds that 46% of respondents feel optimistic about their finances over the next two years, down from 51% in 2024. At the same time, concern about job security has more than doubled, rising to 22% in 2025 from 10% in 2024.

"We're seeing a clear erosion of financial stability for Canadians," says Glenn van Gulik, spokesperson for The Salvation Army. "People who were once getting by are now facing real hardship, and they're turning to us for help."

Housing and Healthcare Remain Top Concerns, But Economic Stress Is Catching Up

For the second consecutive year, housing and healthcare remain the top concerns among Canadians. However, the report highlights a growing wave of economic anxiety, driven by rising costs and shrinking margins.

"Many of the people walking through our doors never expected to need help," says van Gulik. "The cost of living is forcing hard choices, between food, rent and medicine. And for many, there's simply no buffer left."

Trade Tensions with the U.S. Hitting Canadian Households Hard

Eighty-six percent of Canadians say U.S. tariffs are driving up prices on everyday goods, and 85% say essential items like groceries are now more expensive due to ongoing trade disputes. Nearly 4 in 5 say lower-income families are hit hardest.

The impact is being felt widely:

63% say they've personally experienced financial hardship due to U.S. trade policy

58% have noticed regular items becoming harder to find

Parents, newcomers and food bank users are reporting disproportionate effects

Support Services Make a Difference, But Public Giving Is Declining

The report shows that community-based support systems are making a real impact:

4 in 5 individuals who accessed shelters or food banks report improved well-being

More than half say they now have better access to food

Despite that, donations are declining, with an average 2.7-point drop in charitable giving compared to 2024.

"Our services are working; they're helping people through the hardest times," says van Gulik. "But the gap between rising demand and available support is widening. We need Canadians to continue standing with us."

About the Report

The Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis is an annual national survey commissioned by The Salvation Army to better understand the financial, social and structural challenges Canadians are facing. The 2025 edition was conducted from September 12th to 16th, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 1,521 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, and region. Note: Canadians living in Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut were not included in the survey.

A margin of error cannot be calculated on a non-probability sample. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of 1,521 respondents would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. To learn more or support The Salvation Army's work in communities across Canada, visit www.salvationarmy.ca.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides practical, personalized support to those facing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition, and Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for overlooked individuals and families in your community.

News releases, articles and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

