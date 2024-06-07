Salvation Army ICE 2 Run Summer Camp Fundraiser Returns to Moncton

MONCTON, NB, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army is hosting the return of the I Care Enough (ICE) 2 Run fundraiser to send kids from the Greater Moncton area to summer camp. The event is held in partnership with Running Room, Q103 and New Country 96.9, and is set to take place on June 8 at 10 a.m. - starting at the Running Room, 300 Main St., on the Riverfront Trail behind the building.

All money raised will go towards funding campers, who live in low income and other challenging situations, for a weeklong summer holiday at Scotian Glen Camp in Nova Scotia.

Join us this Saturday, June 8th, for The Salvation Army's ICE 2 Run. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Maritime Division)

"An experience away at summer camp can change a life, and we invite you to join us in giving hope to struggling children and families," said Natasha Burkett, director for The Salvation Army Community & Family Services.

ICE 2 Run is returning after a four-year hiatus due to COVID. It will be 80's themed and feature a 1k, 5k and 10k walk or run. Participants are encouraged to come dressed up in their most colourful 80's workout clothes. There will be a costume competition and prizes.

"We want this to be a fun and colourful event for people of all ages to enjoy. Dress up, come out, break a little sweat, and help raise money for an amazing cause," Burkett said.

The event is in support of The Salvation Army's 'Kids to Camp' initiative. Campers are provided with registration and transportation and are completely equipped for the week with a new sleeping bag, pillow, personal care items, and new clothing. The camp is taking place from July 8 to 12 and 55 kids are slotted to attend from the Greater Moncton area.

Money is raised through registration and runners are encouraged to collect pledges. Donations can also be made in-person at 32 King St. or online by following https://raceroster.com/events/2024/85967/ice2run-2024.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

For further information: Natasha Burkett, Director, The Salvation Army Community & Family Services, 1-506-389-9901, [email protected]