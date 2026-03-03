Salt XC Makes Strategic Investment in William Thomas Digital to Expand AgenticCX and Personalization Capabilities

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Salt XC today announced a strategic investment in William Thomas Digital (WTD), a technology-driven CRM and customer experience consultancy specializing in advanced personalization, AI marketing orchestration, and marketing technology architecture.

The investment adds WTD's deep data, technical, and strategic capabilities to the broader Salt XC platform while enabling WTD to continue operating independently and expand its innovation roadmap.

"Technology is central to how we build for the future," said Jeff Rogers, Managing Partner at Salt XC. "WTD is a great addition to our existing technology team and will help accelerate the capabilities we can bring to the table with respect to helping clients navigate the AI landscape. WTD is well positioned to be a leader in marketing workflow design and automation."

A defining strength of WTD is its leadership in agentic workflows and generative creative systems. The agency embeds intelligent agents directly into CRM and lifecycle environments to power adaptive segmentation, real-time decisioning, and dynamic content generation. These agentic workflows enable creative, data, and automation to operate in concert, continuously learning and optimizing performance across channels. Rather than layering AI onto campaigns, WTD builds it into the operational fabric of how brands engage customers.

"This is an exciting next chapter for WTD and the clients we serve," said Greg Elliott, CEO of William Thomas Digital. "We've built a company focused on engineering truly personalized customer experiences through deep CRM expertise, AI marketing orchestration, modern marketing infrastructure, and intelligent data strategies. With Salt XC as a partner, we gain the fuel to innovate faster, bring in exceptional talent, and push our work even further. That momentum ultimately translates into stronger performance and more opportunity for our incredible clients."

WTD will continue to operate independently under its existing leadership team. The investment supports expansion of its strategic and technical teams, continued advancement of its AI-powered personalization capabilities, and deeper collaboration with Salt XC on shared client initiatives.

About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital (WTD) is Canada's leading CRM and personalization agency, recognized for its award-winning work in data-driven customer experience. Founded with a focus on engineering modern marketing systems, WTD has built a reputation for combining deep CRM expertise, advanced marketing technology, and applied AI to deliver measurable growth for ambitious brands.

The firm partners with leading enterprise platforms and works with some of North America's most respected organizations to design and operate intelligent, omnichannel customer engagement programs. Known for its technical rigor and innovation in agentic workflows and generative creative execution, WTD continues to push the boundaries of what personalized customer experience can achieve.

To learn more, please visit www.wtd.inc

About Salt XC

Salt is a North American marketing agency that creates connected experiences through creative, digital & media innovation. Salt is built for the now -- fast-moving, performance-obsessed, and free from legacy constraints. With a proprietary tech stack and a future-forward mindset, we redefine how modern marketing gets done. Salt employs more than 400 full-time professionals across North America and operates under a guiding philosophy of Connected Creativity. The agency is powered by an award-winning team of strategists, creatives, and designers, working in partnership with its integrated Connections Team--spanning Content (Studio, Creator & Social), Media, Omni Shopper, Experiential, Sponsorship, B2B, and Digital & Data divisions. Salt has been recognized as one of Fast Company's most innovative workplaces and AdWeek's 2nd Fastest growing large agency, globally.

To learn more, please visit www.saltxc.com

SOURCE William Thomas Digital Inc.

For more information, please contact: Greg Elliott, [email protected]