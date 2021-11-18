The Mouvement québécois de la qualité highlights corporate leaders and teams who have successfully transformed and reinvented their organizations during the pandemic

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Mouvement québécois de la qualité is bringing together thousands of corporate leaders, business experts and quality enthusiasts today at the Salon sur les meilleures pratiques d'affaires (Salon MPA), Canada's biggest event devoted to continuous improvement and innovation. Presented in collaboration with the Government of Quebec, the Salon MPA offers an in-depth program of activities—both virtual and in person at the Palais des congrès de Montréal—addressing key strategies and best practices that have enabled managers to continue improving the productivity and overall performance of their companies, despite the upheaval caused by the pandemic.

"The present shortage of workers on the labour market is a phenomenon that affects all companies in Quebec. During this time of change, it's essential that businesses position themselves for the future by adapting leading companies' practices with respect to human resources management. That's exactly what the Salon MPA provides. All companies must pay increased attention to their employee recruitment and retention strategies. I'd therefore like to thank the Mouvement québécois de la qualité for organizing the 29th edition of the Salon, which is especially relevant in the current environment," stated Mr. Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region.

"During the past 12 to 18 months, Quebec's business leaders have excelled thanks to their remarkable boldness, courage and creativity. The Mouvement québécois de la qualité team has had the privilege of supporting SMEs and large corporations during this unprecedented time, whether by helping them implement an organizational diagnosis or guiding them in strategic planning, transformation and shifting their activities to digital," said Maysa Habelrih, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Mouvement québécois de la qualité.

For over 25 years, the Mouvement québécois de la qualité has taken advantage of the Salon MPA to present best practices in the field of continuous improvement. Productivity, competitiveness, innovation, change management and employee engagement are just a few of the key topics at the heart of the discussions that take place. The positive impacts of this event are also felt throughout the value chain of the ecosystem surrounding the organizations, including suppliers, academic institutions, research centres, etc.

"The depth of the discussions that take place during the Salon MPA and the close connections developed by our team through our numerous support initiatives allow us to clearly identify the challenges facing organizations and their priority needs. We're therefore able to fully and effectively perform our role as an accelerator of Quebec's economic relaunch," explained Ms. Habelrih.

Recognizing the Exceptional Leadership of Quebec Executives

The Salon MPA is an opportunity for the Government of Quebec to hold a special ceremony during which it will present the Prix performance Québec, prestigious awards that highlight Quebec organizations who have distinguished themselves by the quality of their management and their overall performance.

"The organizations that have won a Prix performance Québec award provide confirmation that Quebec has a highly dynamic business sector that's filled with successful models. Quebec needs innovative, creative entrepreneurs like those being honoured today to maintain our performance and sustain our economic relaunch," remarked Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development.

The event also highlights the remarkable leadership of executives who have successfully transformed their companies under urgent circumstances, including Julien Grandoit, Vice President, Quality and Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Bombardier; Catryn Pinard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nationex; Jean-Philippe Robert, President, Quartz Co. and WANT Les Essentiels; Luc Tremblay, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, Société de transport de Montréal (STM); and Laurence Vincent, President, Prével. They will take advantage of the forum to present some of the strategies that enabled them to reinvent their organizations in order to pursue their growth, despite the upheaval caused by the pandemic.

Extensive Virtual Programming

The programming includes numerous practical workshops enabling participants to develop the management skills of tomorrow. These workshops will cover a wide range of topics, including workforce management and retention, developing interdisciplinary skills, adapting to change, making the transition toward digital and 4.0, smart management of risk, productivity and competitivity. Attendees may also discover new cutting-edge technologies inside a virtual experimental lab, take part in training and presentations offered by MQQ experts and experienced managers, and meet around 20 teams who have led successful continuous improvement projects.

About the Mouvement québécois de la qualité and the Salon MPA

The Mouvement's mission is to support organizations in exploring, implementing and sharing best business practices so that they will continue to become more efficient within their sectors of activity.

The Salon sur les meilleures pratiques d'affaires is organized by the Mouvement québécois de la qualité and presented in collaboration with the Government of Quebec. The Salon receives financial support from the following partners: Canada Economic Development, Hydro-Québec, Investissement Québec, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Desjardins, Aluminerie Alouette, Héroux-Devtek, Bombardier, CNESST, Financière agricole du Québec, Finkl Steel, Paccar and PME MTL Centre-Ville.

