News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Mar 19, 2026, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product: 7 Spices, Chicken Shawarma Spices
Issue: Food - Allergen - Wheat
Food - Allergen - Gluten
Distribution: National
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
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