Sale of Prairie Records Retail Cannabis Stores to FIKA Closed

CALGARY, AB, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously disclosed sale of the assets of its brick-and-mortar retail cannabis operations ("Prairie Records") to Fire & Flower Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of 2759054 Ontario Inc. d.b.a FIKA, for approximately $3.0 million. Prairie Records is comprised of three cannabis stores in Alberta and three cannabis stores in Saskatchewan.

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest, and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia, and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

