ST-RÉMI, QC, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Saladexpress inc. (the "Company"), a Quebec company operating in the food products industry, announced today the closure of its operations.

The Company operates in the food products industry, with a focus on the processing and preparation of fresh vegetables. More specifically, the Company's business activities and operations are aimed at making life easier for amateur and professional cooks by offering fresh vegetables, packaged raw or cooked and ready to cook or serve. The Company offers consumers convenient cuts, ingredient combinations and recyclable packaging.

