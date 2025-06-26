TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- As Taiwan's leading kitchen appliance brand, SAKURA has been dedicated to creating better home living experiences for nearly 30 years in the North American market. With over 400,000 users across the U.S. and Canada, SAKURA is showing appreciation for its loyal customers with the launch of the "Hi! SAKURA-er" photo submission campaign this July — giving away a total prize value of $5,000! Whether you're a longtime SAKURA user or someone who simply loves a beautiful kitchen, you're invited to join the campaign. Complete a simple task during the campaign period, and you could be one of 50 lucky winners to receive a $100 Walmart eGift Card.

SAKURA Celebrates 30 Years in North America — Share Your Kitchen for a Chance to Win Gift Cards.

To participate, complete one of the following entry options:

For SAKURA users : Upload a real-life photo of any SAKURA product in your home, and fill out a short form.

: Upload a real-life photo of any SAKURA product in your home, and fill out a short form. For general participants: Visit any SAKURA retailer in North America , take a photo on-site, and submit it with your information.

Full campaign details are available on the official event page.

SAKURA: Nearly 30 Years of Kitchen Innovation in North America

With nearly three decades of experience in North America, SAKURA is committed to delivering high-performance, stylish, and practical kitchen solutions for families who value the cooking experience. Its wide range of sleekly designed range hoods caters to a variety of cooking needs and home aesthetics.

Among its most popular models:

The B53+ DC inverter range hood features North America's first-ever turbo DC motor, delivering up to 2,100 RPM for powerful smoke and odor removal — while also offering energy-saving variable speed technology for an ideal balance of performance and sustainability.

The M3000 wall-mounted chimney series is another standout, equipped with a 1,000 CFM motor and three-speed fan control. With its ultra-slim profile and stylish touch screen control, it brings both high efficiency and modern elegance to any kitchen.

SAKURA continues to grow in the North American market, delivering premium appliances that elevate everyday living — starting with every meal prepared at home.

SAKURA America

Official Website／Facebook／Instagram

