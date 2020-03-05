SAIS Limited Announces Effective Date of Delisting From TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- SAIS Limited (the "Company") (TSXV: SAIS) announced today that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") from the TSXV. Written consent for the delisting has been obtained by the Company from a majority of the holders of Ordinary Shares, other than Promoters, directors, officers and other Insiders of the Company and their Associates and Affiliates (as such terms are defined in TSXV policies). It is expected that the delisting will be effective at the close of trading on March 16, 2020. The TSXV has issued a bulletin to this effect on March 5, 2020.

The Company intends to apply to the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities to cease to be a reporting issuer in each Canadian jurisdiction in which it is a reporting issuer.

About SAIS Limited

Singapore-based SAIS Limited (TSXV: SAIS) is a global provider of advanced technology solutions, business intelligence and supporting services. We connect businesses with their customers through end-to-end intelligent solutions. A leader in the development of mobile commerce platforms, we are focused to create technology aimed at providing unique digital experiences to foster ground-breaking client-customer relationships. To learn more about our group, visit our website: sais-group.com

