"The members of Saint-Laurent's Council join me in expressing our condolences to the Lebanese people and, in particular, to the people of Beirut, after yesterday's terrible explosions. At this time, all our thoughts are with the Lebanese people and the Lebanese community in Québec in their suffering. We have a special thought for the families of the victims and their loved ones. As a gesture of solidarity, Saint-Laurent immediately lowered its flags to half-mast. Today, we all have a little bit of Lebanon in our hearts."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor or Saint-Laurent

Highlights

On August 4, 2020, Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, with its already troubled history, experienced explosions of unequalled power. The very long list of dead and wounded continues to grow. The city seems to have been totally devastated and now has hundreds of thousands of homeless people. This tragic event brings back dark memories of the years of armed conflict in Lebanon.

Saint-Laurent's population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural in Montréal, with 81% of its residents being immigrants or having a parent born in another country. The Lebanese community is very large, representing approximately 30% of the immigrant population born in Lebanon in Montréal.

Like the entire Lebanese community living in Québec, the Lebanese residents of Saint-Laurent are in a state of shock. Aref Salem, City Councillor for the Norman-McLaren district in Saint-Laurent, and of Lebanese origin, stated on Twitter: "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. We are all Lebanese today."

About the Borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located in the northern part of the island of Montréal, its 42.8 square kilometres make this borough the largest in the city of Montréal. Its population of over 100,000, is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in early 2019, sustainable development, and environment protection in particular, are at the heart of all its decisions—a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 108,000 jobs. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres.

Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network.

And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for the families and businesses.

