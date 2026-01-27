MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough is asking residents to respect the parking restrictions that will be in effect.

In the coming days, Hydro-Québec will be carrying out emergency work to stabilize the electrical grid. This work requires access to electrical poles along certain streets. Snow loading operations will therefore be carried out as a priority on Westmore, Patricia, Trenholme, and Connaught avenues, between Côte-Saint-Luc Road and Sherbrooke Street.

A 24-hour parking ban will go into effect tonight, Tuesday, January 27, at 7 p.m., and will remain in place until Wednesday, January 28, at 7 p.m. Please note that these parking bans will only apply to the sides of the street that will be plowed. It is important to respect the additional signage that will be put in place.

We ask for the cooperation of residents and invite them not to park their vehicles, even after the snow removal crews have passed, to allow Hydro-Québec to carry out the necessary work to stabilize the electrical grid.

In addition, Hydro-Québec is asking the public to reduce their electricity consumption during the work to avoid overloading the grid.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Renseignements : Guillaume Pelletier, Soutien aux élu(e)s, Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, (438) 821-2278