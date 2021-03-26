MONTREAL, March 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal is opening its doors to pilgrims and visitors today. This reopening will make it possible to accommodate up to 250 people, depending on the location of the Mass. Believers will be able to reconnect with the great celebrations of Holy Week beginning this Sunday with Palm Sunday.

"The Basilica and the Crypt Church have felt empty for months; we are deeply pleased that these places of prayer can once again be enlivened by the fervor of the faithful," said Father Michael DeLaney, CSC, rector. The Religious of the Congregation of Holy Cross added that the Feast of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus, will have a special meaning with the resumption of Masses experienced in assembly.

The Oratory does everything possible to rigorously observe the public health rules in force to protect the life and health of all, especially the most vulnerable.

Despite the measures of distancing and the wearing of the procedural mask mandatory at all times, the visitors will always be able to take pleasure to discover or rediscover the place. The rector assures that they will always be warmly and safely welcomed by the sanctuary staff and volunteers - albeit socially distant.

SOURCE Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal

For further information: Source: Céline M. Barbeau, Director, Communications Department, Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal, [email protected]; Interview requests: Danielle Decelles, Communication Consultant, Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal, Cell: 514 264-1764 | [email protected]