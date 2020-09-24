Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal Has to Cancel His Sunday Masses

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following new Public Health standards reducing the capacity of places of worship to 25 people in Montreal, Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal is forced to cancel its Sunday masses on September 26 and 27.

On a regular basis, the Crypt Church and the Basilica of the Oratory can accommodate close to 1000 and 2000 people respectively. These are vast places where physical distance can easily be respected with 250 people.

"In these times of uncertainty, people need more than ever the benevolent support that the Church can give them. A nourished spirituality can give us the strength to get through the obstacles we face today. During the confinement we received hundreds of testimonies from people seeking comfort and a sympathetic ear for their distress. Places of worship are places of welcome and listening that remain essential for the well-being of many," said Father Claude Grou, Rector of Saint Joseph's Oratory.

Moreover, limiting access to 25 people is simply not viable because it requires the deployment of significant material, human and financial resources and, despite these efforts, it remains impossible to avoid crowds at the doors while respecting government instructions and protecting pilgrims, visitors and Oratory staff.

The management of the Oratory supports the demands of the Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops, the Interreligious Roundtable and the Diocese of Montreal for a reclassification of places of worship and hopes for a rapid and satisfactory outcome to the many exchanges between religious leaders and the Government of Quebec.

Sunday Masses at the Oratory are cancelled for September 26 and 27 only. The Oratory is still open and weekday Masses remain open to the public.

Saturday, September 26: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 27 September all day

