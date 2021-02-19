SAINT JOHN, NB, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and New Brunswick. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick; Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Catherine McKenna; the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister Responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and His Worship Don Darling, Mayor of Saint John, announced funding for four projects in support of the redevelopment of the Fundy Quay in Saint John.

Two joint federal provincial and municipal projects will rehabilitate Loyalist Plaza and build a pedestrian connection between the Fundy Quay and Market Wharf properties in addition to building multi-use paths along the exterior of the Fundy Quay property. The province and the City will also undertake two projects to remediate, expand, and improve a six-acre portion of land for future development. Work includes removing the existing hardscaping, soil remediation and improving underground storm and electrical infrastructure.

Work will continue on the seawall with previously announced funding through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. This major infrastructure initiative will create a unique waterfront experience in the city, increasing tourism to the region, and growing the economy.

The Government of Canada is investing over $9 million through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream (CVRIS), and the Communities, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing $6 million towards this project. The City of Saint John's contribution to the project will be ratified at the meeting of Common Council on Monday, February 22.

"This is truly a historic day for Saint John. The Government of Canada is making yet another unprecedented investment in our community —in collaboration with our provincial and municipal partners—that will allow us to unlock the full economic potential of our waterfront. This day represents the culmination of over a year of hard work—in collaboration with Develop Saint John, Mayor Darling, Minister McKenna and her team, and the provincial government—to deliver this historic investment."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This is a very important project for the City of Saint John and for the entire province, and our government is very pleased to be part of it. The redevelopment of the Fundy Quay site was identified as a strategic priority for the city. It will improve the quality of life for the 70,000 residents of Saint John and the 15,000 people who work in the uptown. Not only will this investment create new economic activity during the construction phase, but the transformation of the area will attract substantial private sector investment in the longer-term. This project is an important part of our economic growth and recovery plan for the region and the province post-COVID."

The Honourable Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick

"Fundy Quay is a significant collaborative achievement between all three levels of government and represents one of the largest and most exciting developments in our community since Market Square. It will create new businesses, new tourism experiences, new housing stock, and new outdoor spaces that we can all enjoy. We look forward to getting shovels in the ground for the first phase of site preparation work this summer, working together with Fundy Quay Developments and our funding partners to make these dreams a reality for our region."

His Worship Don Darling, Mayor of Saint John

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $525 million in 303 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 303 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

