Bertrand Tougas has a proven leader's grasp of operations management. With his in-depth IT experience, he'll be setting the pace in CIS Group's growth and development reset plan with total focus on organizational resource allocation.

André Wolfe has been successfully delivering CIS Group solutions for over 30 years. As vice-president of innovation and technology, he'll be putting his wealth of experience to maintain CIS Group's pole position as product developer to take the logistics sector to the next level.

Éric Tessier takes over as president and CEO from company founder Jacques Tessier. "We see huge opportunities on a vast playing field in the years ahead," Tessier said. "And with our vision and spirit of collaboration with clients and partners, we intend to make the most of it."

About CIS Group

Founded in 1977, CIS Group is one of North America's leading providers of direct store delivery, merchandising, and sales force automation software solutions. For over 40 years, CIS has been helping companies streamline and optimize their business processes, reduce operating costs, and increase profits. CIS is also a leader in mobile software solutions, with an impressive list of clients in a wide range of sectors nationally and internationally.

