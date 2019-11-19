SAIL Outdoors unveils its first distribution centre in Longueuil

The warehouse by the numbers:

700 feet of conveyor belt

Order processing 7 days a week / 16 hours a day

500 unique brands available

80,000 square feet of space

500,000 orders processed within four years

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 19, 2019 November 19, 2019 – SAIL Outdoors, a leading Quebec retailer, is delighted to unveil its all-new first distribution centre to process online orders for its SAIL and Sportium transactional sites. Located at 847, boulevard Jean-Paul Vincent in Longueuil and covering 80,000 square feet, this warehouse will meet the growing demand for online sales from across Canada.

This immense state-of-the-art warehouse is equipped with an ultra-modern inventory tracking system and a 700 feet of conveyor belt. This will enable the company to optimize the processing time for orders, to increase substantially the number of products in stock and will make it possible for the banners to process 500,000 online sales within four years.

SAIL and Sportium are committed to improving their promise to customers. The sports and outdoors enthusiasts will enjoy a wider array of available products, faster delivery, and an expedited return and refund policy. A team of experienced advisors will be available to answer consumers' questions and requirements, making their shopping experience as enjoyable as possible.

"We are proud to continue developing and growing our two banners while also supplementing our commercial offer through the use of this warehouse, which will make it possible for us to process thousands of orders efficiently on a daily basis," said Norman Décarie, president and CEO of SAIL Outdoors. "The web makes it possible to supplement our commercial offer and to act as an extension of our in-store experience. "It allows us to reach customers who are far from our physical locations and those who prefer online shopping. With our renewed web presence, our banners will be in a better position to serve our clients than ever, just in time for the holiday season!"

The new Longueuil distribution centre will employ more than 50 people. They will include a team of seasoned managers, technicians, customer service representatives, as well as many positions for handlers and casual workers trained to support the substantial growth of the SAIL Outdoors digital platforms. In all, 30 new jobs will be created.

About SAIL Outdoors

SAIL Outdoors Inc., a Quebec company founded more than 40 years ago, employs nearly 2,000 people at its head office in Laval and in its stores in Quebec and Ontario. Sail Outdoors has 14 branches, eight of them in Quebec and six in Ontario. The company plans to continue growing by opening new stores in both provinces, as well as by accelerating the development of its ecommerce activities. At SAIL, talent and the outdoor, hunting and fishing experiences of employees continue to inspire our customers and to advise them wisely – because all great stories begin at SAIL.

The company also owns the Sportium brand, which has four outlets, in Saint-Hubert, Laval, Kirkland and Quebec City, as well as its own transactional website. Just as the SAIL brand is recognized for its unique customer experience, Sportium is positioning itself as the leader in performance apparel and sports equipment, offering specialized service to consumers. At Sportium, our employees' passion means a greater selection and better advice.

Video of the warehouse:

1-minute format https://bit.ly/2Oo1ByR

15-secondes format https://bit.ly/33Z5HEe

High-resolution pictures: https://bit.ly/2rc40oj

