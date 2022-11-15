Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Appoints Alan Ryder to Board of Directors

TORONTO and BARBADOS, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Ryder to the Board of Directors, subject to customary regulatory approval.

Mr. Ryder is a highly experienced insurance and reinsurance executive with over four decades of experience in North America. Mr. Ryder recently retired from his position as Chief Executive Officer of North America Life for PartnerRe Ltd., a global reinsurance company, in August 2021. Previously, Mr. Ryder founded and led Aurigen Capital Limited in 2006 which PartnerRe subsequently acquired in 2017. Prior to founding Aurigen Capital Limited, Mr. Ryder began his career as an actuary and held progressively senior executive roles in the insurance industry, bringing along a wealth of experience to Sagicor.

Sagicor board member Jonathan Finkelstein has resigned as a director of the Company after more than two years on the board. Sagicor is thankful for Mr. Finkelstein's active participation and contributions to Sagicor.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. On August 25, 2022, Sagicor announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ivari, a leading middle-market individual life insurer in Canada with over 80 years of history in the region. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

