Sagicor Financial Announces Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO and BARBADOS, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor Financial" or "Sagicor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") held on May 13, 2025. A total of 76,720,458 common shares, representing 56.61% of common shares issued and outstanding as of March 24, 2025, the Record Date of the Meeting, were represented.

Andre Mousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Sagicor appreciates and thanks our shareholders for their physical and virtual participation at our annual meeting. I would also like to thank Stephen Facey for his many years of service as a valued director of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. We look forward to Mr. Facey's continued leadership and insight as a director of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited."

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

The Company's 14 director nominees were elected:



Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) Mahmood Khimji 99.94 % 0.06 % Andre Mousseau 99.91 % 0.09 % The Most Honourable Dodridge D. Miller 99.32 % 0.68 % Sir Hilary Beckles 99.91 % 0.09 % Dr. Archibald Campbell 99.94 % 0.06 % Peter E. Clarke 99.93 % 0.07 % Keith Duncan 99.79 % 0.21 % Monish Dutt 99.96 % 0.04 % Dennis L. Harris 99.95 % 0.05 % Cathleen McLaughlin 99.93 % 0.07 % Gilbert Palter 99.92 % 0.08 % Alan Ryder 99.75 % 0.25 % Reza Satchu 99.78 % 0.22 % Aviva Shneider 99.93 % 0.07 %

Appointment of Auditors and Authorization of Board to Fix Remuneration

PricewaterhouseCoopers SRL was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.

Votes For: 98.59%

Votes Withheld: 1.41%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

